President Of India To Attend AMU Convocation The President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief-guest of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)'s 65th annual convocation slated on March 7, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT It is after 32 years that an Indian President will attend the AMU convocation. Aligarh: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief-guest of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)'s 65th annual convocation slated on March 7, 2018. According to an AMU official, President Kovind accepted the invitation extended by AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor. It is after 32 years that an Indian President will attend the AMU convocation.



Earlier, Giani Zail Singh during his tenure attended the 1986 AMU convocation. Before that, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmad was in the University for the 1976 Convocation and Dr S Radha Krishnan was the chief-guest in 1966.





Dr Rajendra Prasad attended the 1951 convocation.



Former President Pranab Mukherjee was the chief guest on the 200th or bicentennial birth celebrations of the AMU founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, on October 17 last year.



AMU is considered as one of the top ranked universities in the world with its alumni is spread across the world who are connecting their successes with their alma mater and contributing in all possible ways.



Spread over 467.6 hectares in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, AMU offers more than 300 courses in the traditional and modern branches of education. The university draws students from all states in India and from different countries, especially Africa, West Asia and Southeast Asia. In some courses, seats are reserved for students from SAARC and Commonwealth Countries. The university is open to all irrespective of caste, creed, religion or gender. It ranks 8th among the top 20 research universities in India.



