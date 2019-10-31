Flipkart Co-Founders Commit Rs 125 Crores For IIT Delhi Endowment Fund

Flipkart co-founders -- Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal--, are IIT Delhi alumni.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, launched Endowment Fund of Indian Institute Technology (IIT) Delhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. According to Press Trust of India, the alumni endowment will have an initial commitment of more than Rs 250 crore, nearly half of which will come from Flipkart co-founders -- Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal-- , both are IIT Delhi alumni. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that endowments globally have become integral to the financial health of educational institutions over time.

For the fund with an initial seed capital of Rs 255 crore, IIT Delhi has set an aggressive target of raising Rs 1,000 crore by 2020 and Rs 7,000 crore by 2025, PTI quoted IIT Delhi officials as saying.

"While we are still far from the size and importance of endowment funds of Institutions such as Harvard, Yale or Columbia, it is the right first step in this direction. By giving through endowments, alumni are not just giving to their institution but they are also supporting and nurturing future generations of learners," the President said.

The President said that the best way to honour a gift is to make the best use of it.

"In the latest QS World University ranking 2020, IIT Delhi was ranked at 182. There is a lot of scope for improvement if it aims to be one of the top institutes in the world. It needs to increase the number of faculty particularly faculty with international experience. Additionally, it needs to upgrade its infrastructure to ensure its campus, course content and research facilities are completely world class," he said.

He expressed hope the institute will make use of the valuable contribution from the alumni to bring changes in these areas.

The President said that throughout history our educational institutes have been the beacons of our culture.

"We have a tradition of universities showing the way for the people in society and enriching lives," he said.

"While it is commendable that the alumni have been able to already commit more than 200 crores to the endowment fund, I would like you to keep in mind that giving back need not necessarily mean just financial contributions. Giving back can also be in the form of time and commitment," he added.

