Preparing For NEET UG 2026? Here Are Key Topics And Revision Tips

NEET UG 2026 Prepration Tips: As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 approaches in just six days, aspirants across the country are in the final stages of preparation. With the exam set for May 3, 2026, students are looking for ways to maximise their performance in these crucial days. Today, we have breakdown key topics and strategy for last few days.

Key Topics to Revise

Physics:

The physics section is often considered challenging due to its vast syllabus. Key areas to focus on include:

Mechanics (Laws of Motion, Work-Energy Theorem)

Electrostatics and Current Electricity

Optics

Modern Physics (Photoelectric Effect, Atomic Structure)

Chemistry:

Chemistry is divided into Organic, Inorganic, and Physical. The most scoring topics are:

Organic Chemistry (Hydrocarbons, Alcohols, Ethers)

Physical Chemistry (Mole Concept, Chemical Kinetics, Thermodynamics)

Inorganic Chemistry (Periodic Table, Coordination Compounds)

Biology:

For most students, Biology is the high-scoring section. Focus on:

Human Physiology (Digestion, Circulation)

Plant Physiology

Ecology and Environment

Genetics and Evolution

Revision Strategies for the Last Few Days