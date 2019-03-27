Pondicherry University Administration Meets Protesting Students, Agitation Called Off

The Pondicherry University students called off their agitations after meeting with the officials

The Pondicherry University authorities had met with the Students Council office bearers and students representatives at 3.30 P.M on Tuesday. After detailed deliberations, according to an official statement from the varsity, it has been decided to consider placing of all the demands of the students before the Vice-Chancellor and relevant bodies of the University for necessary action. "Accordingly, the student agitation is called off," added the statement.

The Joint Action Committee (of all various student organisations in the campus) said in another statement that it will follow up the movements of the administration regarding their assurances and will be in constant engagement with the authorities on these issues that have been raised.

"If the demands are not fulfilled, the next stage of protests will be decided by the Joint Action Committee and it will be informed to the larger student community of Pondicherry University," the Committee said.

The students in their agitation which included boycotting classes demanded a roll back on the fee hike, allocation of University hostel facilities to SC/ST students of Pondicherry UT, external evaluation system and the simplification of revaluation procedure and ensuring the 25% reservation for the Pondicherry natives.

"After a five hours agitation in front of the administration, the University authorities called for a meeting with the JAC representatives at the Council Hall. The JAC met the VC in charge, Registrar, Finance Officer and other Directors and put forth the demands. The 16 representatives were from the various organizations and the Student's Council," the statement said.

"As students have boycotted their classes in solidarity with the protest, we have demanded that there should not be any kind of disciplinary actions taken against the students and the Authorities have agreed upon that and if there is any actions taken against the students it can be reported to the Joint Action Committee," it added.

