Noted Kerala Poet Requests His Poems Not Be Taught In Schools, Colleges. Reason: Lack Of Academic Quality.

The 61-year-old poet appealed to the authorities not to include his works in the curricula of academic institutions.
"No research should be carried out on my works. My poems should not be misused for academic purposes", the 61-year-old poet told reporters here.
Mr Chullikkadu alleged that marks were being given in abundance to students without checking properly even the papers having full of mistakes in letters, grammar and ideas.
He alleged that the appointment of teachers to impart Malayalam language and literature was given not on the basis of qualifications, but caste, religion, political influence and nepotism.
