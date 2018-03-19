Noted Kerala Poet Requests His Poems Not Be Taught In Schools, Colleges. Reason: Lack Of Academic Quality. The 61-year-old poet appealed to the authorities not to include his works in the curricula of academic institutions.

Share EMAIL PRINT My poems should not be misused for academic purposes: Poet Balachandran Chullikkad Kochi: Alleging lack of quality in teaching Malayalam language in educational institutions in Kerala, noted poet Balachandran Chullikkad today urged the authorities concerned to ensure that his poems are not used as part of the curricula in schools, colleges and universities.



"No research should be carried out on my works. My poems should not be misused for academic purposes", the 61-year-old poet told reporters here.



Mr Chullikkadu alleged that marks were being given in abundance to students without checking properly even the papers having full of mistakes in letters, grammar and ideas.



He alleged that the appointment of teachers to impart Malayalam language and literature was given not on the basis of qualifications, but caste, religion, political influence and nepotism.



Mr Chullikadu said research work on Malayalam literature lack quality and alleged that doctoral degrees were conferred on even those works which were full of mistakes.



