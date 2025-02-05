PNB Recruitment 2025: Monthly Pay Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh, No Written Test Required

PNB Recruitment 2025: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has initiated the recruitment process for the position of Internal Ombudsman. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, pnbindia.in. The last date to submit the application is February 22, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2 posts.

The official notification states: "The appointment is purely contractual in nature for a fixed term of three years, and he/she will not be eligible for reappointment or an extension of the term in the Bank. Upon completion of the contract period, his/her appointment shall automatically come to an end. There will be no requirement for the Bank to issue any communication regarding the termination of the contract after the said period."

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

Selection will be conducted through a Personal Interaction/Interview, which may be held either online or in person. The Bank reserves the right to decide the selection process based on the number and scope of applications received.

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2025: Remuneration

Selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 1.75 lakh for the entire tenure, subject to applicable tax deductions.

PNB Recruitment 2025: Leave Policy

Selected candidates will be entitled to a total of 12 days of leave per year, with a maximum of 4 consecutive days allowed at a time. Unused leave cannot be carried over to the following year, nor will there be any provision for leave encashment. Working hours will align with usual banking hours, excluding the 2nd and 4th Saturdays and holidays declared under the N.I. Act.

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,000.