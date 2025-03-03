Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 350 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.05 Lakh

PNB SO Recruitment 2025: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the application process for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment on its website, pnbindia.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 350 vacancies.

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Registration: March 3, 2025

Closing Date for Online Registration: March 24, 2025

Tentative Date of Online Test (wherever required): April/May 2025

The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves, as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/entertained. Prior to submission of the online application, candidates are advised to use the 'save and next' facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on the complete registration button."

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD category candidates: Rs 59

Other category candidates: Rs 1180

PNB SO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure will be based on a two-stage process. Candidates will first be required to take an online written test. Following this, they will be invited for a personal interview. However, if the number of applications received for a particular post is high, the Bank reserves the right to conduct only a personal interview, at its discretion.

PNB SO Recruitment 2025: Salary

Officer-Credit: Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920

Officer-Industry: Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920

Manager-IT: Rs 64,820 to Rs 93,960

Senior Manager-IT: Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280

Manager-Data Scientist: Rs 64,820 to Rs 93,960

Senior Manager-Data Scientist: Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280

Manager-Cyber Security: Rs 64,820 to Rs 93,960

Senior Manager-Cyber Security: Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280

