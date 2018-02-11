Make Necessary Arrangements For Pariksha Par Charcha: CBSE To Schools

Prime Minister will interact with school students on February 16, 2018 with his initiative 'Pariksha Par Charcha' wherein he will advise the students on how to deal with examination stress.

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 11, 2018 13:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Make Necessary Arrangements For Pariksha Par Charcha: CBSE To Schools

'Pariksha Par Charcha' by Prime Minister with school students will be held on February 16

New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all schools affiliated with the board to make necessary arrangements in the schools to enable the students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students 'Pariksha Par Charcha'. With class 10 and class 12 examinations around the corner, Prime Minister will interact with school students on February 16, 2018 with his initiative 'Pariksha Par Charcha' -- a twist on his famous "Chai Pe Charcha" campaign during the 2014 elections -- wherein he will advise the students on how to deal with examination stress.

The circular by CBSE asks the schools to enable students from classes 6 onwards to view or hear the broadcast from 10.30 am to 12.00 noon.

Students may submit their questions on MyGov platform from February 6, 2018 to February 11, 2018. Only selected questions will be featured in the programme. The students from class 9 are asked to pose the questions only about handling the stress in schools caused due to studies/exams and how this can be handled. 

The CBSE circular said the question should be direct and brief (not more than 100 words) and it should be in English or Hindi only. 

 
The circular also asked the schools to upload or submit a report of the arrangements made along with four to five good photographs or video (not more than 2 minutes duration) of students viewing/hearing the broadcast in the school on or before February 17, 2018.

A similar session was held for teachers in 2014, months after Mr Modi took over as Prime Minister.

The Board as on July 2017, has 19316 schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries affiliated with it. Out of which, there are 1118 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 2734 Government/Aided Schools, 14860 Independent Schools, 590 Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalayas and 14 Central Tibetan Schools.

To help the students in exams, a book by PM Modi was launched recently which offered '25 mantras' to the students as he urged them to treat examinations as "a festival" and "celebrate it".

Comments
Close [X]
"This book is for all students who are appearing for examinations. They are the 'Exam warriors' - brave youngsters taking part in the festival of exams. The book drives home the important point that when it comes to examinations, there is no need to worry excessively or view it as a life-and-death situation," PM Modi is quoted in the book titled Exam Warriors.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Pariksha Par CharchaPrime Minister Narendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................