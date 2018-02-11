Make Necessary Arrangements For Pariksha Par Charcha: CBSE To Schools

The circular by CBSE asks the schools to enable students from classes 6 onwards to view or hear the broadcast from 10.30 am to 12.00 noon.
Students may submit their questions on MyGov platform from February 6, 2018 to February 11, 2018. Only selected questions will be featured in the programme. The students from class 9 are asked to pose the questions only about handling the stress in schools caused due to studies/exams and how this can be handled.
The CBSE circular said the question should be direct and brief (not more than 100 words) and it should be in English or Hindi only.
My young friends, I am eager to interact with you on the 16th of this month. I will talk about the need to appear for exams without stress and the importance of staying happy during exams. Thousands of students from all over India will join the programme via technology. pic.twitter.com/BV9SDAkQBy- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2018
The circular also asked the schools to upload or submit a report of the arrangements made along with four to five good photographs or video (not more than 2 minutes duration) of students viewing/hearing the broadcast in the school on or before February 17, 2018.
A similar session was held for teachers in 2014, months after Mr Modi took over as Prime Minister.
The Board as on July 2017, has 19316 schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries affiliated with it. Out of which, there are 1118 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 2734 Government/Aided Schools, 14860 Independent Schools, 590 Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalayas and 14 Central Tibetan Schools.
To help the students in exams, a book by PM Modi was launched recently which offered '25 mantras' to the students as he urged them to treat examinations as "a festival" and "celebrate it".
