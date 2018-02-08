'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi To Interact With Students Next Friday Pariksha Pe Charcha: Senior students of Class 9 or above can ask PM Modi questions live at a town hall in Delhi.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Students from Class 6 to 12 have been asked to watch the PM's address New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has authored a how-to guide on handling exam stress, will interact with students on February 16, says a letter sent to schools across the country.



Students from Class 6 to 12 have been asked to watch on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube and all government websites the telecast of what has been dubbed the "Pariksha Pe Charcha (discussions on exams)" - a twist on his famous "Chai Pe Charcha" campaign during the 2014 elections.



Senior students of Class 9 or above can ask PM Modi questions live at a town hall in Delhi.



Schools have been asked to submit a two-minute video of students watching 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' or four paragraphs about it by the very next day.



A similar session was held for teachers in 2014, months after Mr Modi took over as Prime Minister.



The Prime Minister has listed 25 mantras for students in his book "Exam Warriors", which hit the bookstores last weekend on the verge of final examinations in schools.



The book, a little over 200 pages thick, has been published by Penguin Random House India.



It is a collection of anecdotes from the PM's school days and snatches from his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on coping with study stress.



"Trying to become someone is a conventional path.... Take the road less travelled," he says in the book. "Be a warrior, not a worrier," reads another idea.



He also suggests Yoga to boost memory, concentration and confidence - three most important qualities during exams. The book release starred two ministers - Sushma Swaraj and Prakash Javadekar.



The PM has often spoken about exam stress and tackled the subject in his radio talk.



A year ago, PM Modi had advised students to "treat exams like festivals" and not to take too much stress. "A happy mind is the secret of a good mark sheet," he had said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has authored a how-to guide on handling exam stress, will interact with students on February 16, says a letter sent to schools across the country.Students from Class 6 to 12 have been asked to watch on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube and all government websites the telecast of what has been dubbed the "Pariksha Pe Charcha (discussions on exams)" - a twist on his famous "Chai Pe Charcha" campaign during the 2014 elections.Senior students of Class 9 or above can ask PM Modi questions live at a town hall in Delhi.Schools have been asked to submit a two-minute video of students watching 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' or four paragraphs about it by the very next day.A similar session was held for teachers in 2014, months after Mr Modi took over as Prime Minister.The Prime Minister has listed 25 mantras for students in his book "Exam Warriors", which hit the bookstores last weekend on the verge of final examinations in schools.The book, a little over 200 pages thick, has been published by Penguin Random House India.It is a collection of anecdotes from the PM's school days and snatches from his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on coping with study stress."Trying to become someone is a conventional path.... Take the road less travelled," he says in the book. "Be a warrior, not a worrier," reads another idea.He also suggests Yoga to boost memory, concentration and confidence - three most important qualities during exams. The book release starred two ministers - Sushma Swaraj and Prakash Javadekar. The PM has often spoken about exam stress and tackled the subject in his radio talk.A year ago, PM Modi had advised students to "treat exams like festivals" and not to take too much stress. "A happy mind is the secret of a good mark sheet," he had said.