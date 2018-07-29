Be Calm, Enjoy Life, Seek Inner Happiness In Life: PM Modi To Students In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi has also discussed about different success stories in his Mann Ki Baat address today

'Be calm, enjoy life, seek inner happiness in life,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students who are entering their college life in this admission season. PM Modi also asked his 'young friends' to be enthusiastic and happy on the commencement of their college life. He was addressing the people in India and abroad in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio today. This was the 46th episode of the monthly programme.

"July is the month when the youth step into a new phase of life, where the focus shifts from questions and veers towards cut-offs," PM Modi reminded the students after saying "the months of July and August are very important for farmers and the youth".

"The attention of students steers from home to hostel. Students submit themselves to the tutelage of Professors vis a vis the shadow of their parents. I firmly believe that my young friends must be enthusiastic & happy on the commencement of their college life," he added.

PM Modi also said leaving home for the first time, moving out of one's village, coming out of a protective environment amounts to taking charge of the course of one's life. "This multitude of young people leave their homes for the first time to chart a new direction for their lives. Some students might have joined their respective colleges and some must be about to join".

While telling the students there is no alternative to books, he enlightened them that , "one has to study, yet one's bent of mind should be towards discovering new things".

The Prime Minister also asked the students to keep learning something new, such as newer skills and languages.

"Young people who leave their homes for the sake of studies should discover their new places, know more about the people, language, culture and tourism facets related to them," he said.

Success Stories

PM Modi has also discussed about different success stories from across India in his Mann Ki Baat address today.

He talked about Asharam Choudhury, a student from an extremely poor family in Madhya Pradesh who overcame life's many challenges to achieve success.

According to the PM, Choudhury, cracked the entrance exam for MBBS at AIIMS, Jodhpur in his maiden attempt.

"His father earns his daily bread by waste-picking. I congratulate him on his success. There are many such instances of students from deprived families who, through sheer determination and perseverance overcame all odds and stood out to be beacons of inspiration to others," PM Modi said.

He also talked about Prince Kumar of Delhi, whose father is a DTC bus driver, Abhay Gupta of Kolkata who studied on foothpaths under street lights, Bitiya Afreen Sheikh of Ahmedabad, whose father drives an auto rickshaw, Khushi, whose father is a school bus driver, Karthik of Haryana, whose father is a watchman, Ramesh Sahu of Jharkhand, whose father is a brick-kiln labourer, Gurgaon's Anushka Panda, who suffers from a hereditary disorder called spinal muscular atrophy and said all of them overcame each and every obstacle through their firm resolve and Zeal, attaining success for the world to see.

"If we look around, we can see many such examples," he said.

