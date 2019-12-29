'Shining Beacon': PM Modi Praises Alumni Initiative In Bihar On Last Mann Ki Baat Of The Year

PM Modi praised 'Sankalp 95', an alumni initiative, to help raise awareness about Public Health

During his last 'Mann ki Baat' of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other things, talked about alumni meets and how they can be conducive to development in the society. He shared the story of 'Sankalp 95', an alumni initiative which transformed into a movement about Public Health Awareness in Bihar.

He said that recently thousands of villagers in West Champaran in Bihar turned up at Bhairavganj Health Centre for free health check-up. What was unique about this event was that it was not initiated by government and was purely an alumni-driven initiative.

Talking about the initiative, the Prime Minister said that it was a step taken as part of an Alumni Meet organized by former students of the local K.R. High School. The initiative was named 'Sankalp 95', a nod to the resolve undertaken by the 1995 Batch of that High School.

Under this, the former students resolved to do something for society and decided to shoulder responsibility in the area of Public Health Awareness.

Under the aegis of 'Sankalp Ninety Five', Government Medical College of Bettiah and many other hospitals have also joined the campaign.

"Be it free medical tests, distribution of free medicines, or, just spreading awareness, 'Sankalp Ninety Five' has become a shining beacon for everyone," the PM said.

Recently, there has been a renewed interest in alumni contributions to an institute. The President of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind, launched Endowment Fund of Indian Institute Technology, Delhi. He applauded the efforts of the alumni in contributing 200 crores to the endowment fund. He also highlighted that giving back to an institution is not necessarily about financial contributions.

