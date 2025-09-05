PM Modi On Teacher's Day: "Their Commitment And Compassion Are Noteworthy"

PM Modi On Teacher's Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Teacher's Day, paid tribute to teachers for their immense contribution in shaping the lives of students. He also remembered the second President of India, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary on September 5 is celebrated every year as Teacher's Day in India.

PM Modi highlighted that the commitment and compassion of teachers are truly remarkable, and their efforts in nurturing young minds lay the foundation for a stronger, brighter future for the nation.

Extending his wishes on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary."

Teacher's Day has been celebrated since 1962 on the birth anniversary of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, who advocated dedicating the day to honouring teachers and their invaluable role in society.

Teachers' Day is a tribute to educators, teachers who shape the future by guiding students not only in the Classroom but also in values and life skills. They inspire, motivate, and strengthen the foundation of society, leaving a lasting impact on generations.