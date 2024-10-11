PM Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills Mumbai, 10 New Medical Colleges In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone of various development projects of over Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra. The PM also inaugurated various projects to enhance the undergraduate and postgraduate courses and specialised tertiary healthcare to the people.

The Indian Institute of Skills Mumbai and Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Maharashtra and launched ten new government medical colleges in the state. The ten new government medical colleges in Maharashtra, launched by the prime minister, are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane).

The Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai has been set up with an aim to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India. The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas such as mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics among others.

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra will provide access to students, teachers and administrators to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti, Swadhyay among others.



It will offer high quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. It will also supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning, the officials said.

PM Modi also aid the foundation stones for the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur and the New Integrated Terminal Building at the Shirdi airport.



(With inputs from PTI)