PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registrations Begin, Check Last Date To Apply

Registrations have started for the PM Internship Scheme 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to fill the application forms. The deadline to fill the application form is March 12, 2025.



PM Internship Scheme is an initiative launched by the government to provide valuable internship opportunities to the youth. The program aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience by offering internships across the top 500 companies. As part of the scheme, young individuals aged 21-24 years from low-income households are provided with 12-month internship opportunities in the country's top 500 companies.

The pilot phase targets 1.25 lakh youth, with a five-year goal to facilitate internships for one crore young individuals.



Eligibility criteria

Passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses

Fresh graduates from non-premier institutions

ITI: Matriculation + ITI in relevant trade

Diploma: Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma

Degree: Bachelor's degree from UGC/AICTE-recognized university

Age: 18 to 24 years (relaxation for OBC/SC/ST)

Benefits

Rs 5,000 monthly stipend

One-time payment of Rs 6,000

Gain real-life work experience

Steps to register