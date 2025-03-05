PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registrations Begin, Check Last Date To Apply

Registrations have started for the PM Internship Scheme 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to fill the application forms. The deadline to fill the application form is March 12, 2025.
PM Internship Scheme is an initiative launched by the government to provide valuable internship opportunities to the youth. The program aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience by offering internships across the top 500 companies. As part of the scheme, young individuals aged 21-24 years from low-income households are provided with 12-month internship opportunities in the country's top 500 companies.
The pilot phase targets 1.25 lakh youth, with a five-year goal to facilitate internships for one crore young individuals.
Eligibility criteria
Passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses
Fresh graduates from non-premier institutions
ITI: Matriculation + ITI in relevant trade
Diploma: Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma
Degree: Bachelor's degree from UGC/AICTE-recognized university
Age: 18 to 24 years (relaxation for OBC/SC/ST)
Benefits
Rs 5,000 monthly stipend
One-time payment of Rs 6,000
Gain real-life work experience
Steps to register
- Step 1. Visit the official website — pminternship.mca.gov.in.
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on the register link.
- Step 3. Fill the registration details and click on submit.
- Step 4. A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided by the candidates.
- Step 5. Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.