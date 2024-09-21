Advertisement

Planning To Study In UK? Explore Commonwealth Master's Scholarship For Sept 2025 Batch

Commonwealth Master's Scholarship 2025: Applicants must secure a confirmed offer of admission from a UK university listed on the Commission's website by October 31, 2024.

Commonwealth Master's Scholarship 2025: The deadline for application submission is October 15.

Commonwealth Master's Scholarship 2025: The Ministry of Education has announced that online applications for the 2025 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship are now open. Indian students seeking to pursue full-time Master's degree programmes in the United Kingdom, beginning in September and October 2025, can apply via the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission's portal at cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk. The deadline for application submission is October 15. 

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, applicants must:

  • Be Indian citizens and permanent residents.
  • Hold at least an upper second-class degree, equivalent to 60% or higher in their undergraduate studies, by September 2025.
  • Show evidence of financial need, confirming they cannot study in the UK without this scholarship.

The scholarship is available only for one-year Master's programmes, with MBA degrees excluded. 
Additionally, applicants must secure a confirmed offer of admission from a UK university listed on the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission's website by October 31, 2024.

Nomination And Selection Process

The Ministry of Education will nominate candidates based on various factors, such as the QS ranking of the university where admission has been secured, the applicant's socio-economic background, and their commitment to returning to India after completing their studies. However, nomination by the Ministry does not guarantee selection, as the final decision will be made by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.

Scholarship Themes:

The scholarship aligns with key developmental themes set by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission, which include:

  • Science and technology for development
  • Strengthening health systems and capacity
  • Promoting global prosperity
  • Strengthening global peace, security, and governance
  • Strengthening resilience and response to crises
  • Access, inclusion, and opportunity

This scholarship aims to support individuals who are dedicated to contributing to India's development upon their return, with a focus on projects aligned with these developmental themes.

Prospective applicants are advised to review detailed guidelines and instructions on the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission's official website. For additional information, refer to the Ministry of Education's official notification.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

