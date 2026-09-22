PISA 2025 Maths Rankings: Why India Does Not Feature In The Global List

The PISA 2025 results have been released, showing how 15-year-old students performed in mathematics, reading and science across participating countries and economies. More than 7.6 lakh students from 91 countries and economies took part in the latest assessment.

India, however, does not appear in the PISA 2025 mathematics rankings. This is because India did not participate in the 2025 assessment. Therefore, there is no PISA 2025 maths score or rank for India.

What Is PISA?

PISA stands for the Programme for International Student Assessment. It is conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The assessment tests 15-year-old students in mathematics, reading and science. It focuses on how students use their knowledge and skills in real-life situations.

Why Is India Missing From The Rankings?

India is not part of the PISA 2025 assessment. The OECD's participant information lists India's previous participation as 2009+, when students from Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh took part.

Since India did not take part in the 2025 assessment, its students' performance cannot be compared with the countries and education systems included in the latest rankings.

This also means that India's absence from the list should not be interpreted as a low mathematics score.

China Tops The Maths Rankings

Among the participants, the Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang (B-S-J-Z) group of China recorded the highest average mathematics score at 612 points.

Singapore followed with 563 points. The average mathematics score across OECD countries was 463 points.

Other Asian education systems, including Japan, South Korea, Macao and Chinese Taipei, also recorded strong results.

Maths Performance Has Declined

The PISA 2025 results also show a decline in mathematics performance across OECD countries.

The average maths score fell from 485 points in 2015 to 463 points in 2025. The OECD said the 22-point decline is equivalent to slightly more than one year of learning.

The average score also fell by 9 points between 2022 and 2025.

What Does It Mean For India?

The PISA 2025 results cannot tell us where India would rank because the country did not participate in this assessment.

However, the results provide an international picture of student performance in mathematics and other key subjects. For Indian educators and students, they also offer an opportunity to look at how education systems around the world are addressing learning outcomes.