PhysicsWallah And McAfee Fined Over 'Deceptive' Online Tricks Used On Customers

Country's consumer watchdog has taken strict action against digital manipulation by penalising two major brands for employing deceptive user interfaces. The Central Consumer Protection Authority has fined the prominent educational platform PhysicsWallah five lakh rupees and cybersecurity firm McAfee India one lakh rupees. Both companies are ordered to dismantle digital tactics designed to trick users into spending money or giving away data.

The Guilt-Trip and Hidden Costs

According to an official statement by the Government, an official investigation revealed that PhysicsWallah targeted its largely young audience, including vulnerable minors, through a psychological trick known as confirm shaming. During checkout, the platform automatically added a ten rupee donation to the final bill without explicit consent, a practice called basket sneaking. To prevent users from removing this charge, the interface displayed emotional messages regarding children's education and health, using guilt to override free financial choice.

Furthermore, the platform advertised courses as free but forced users to hand over telephone numbers and email addresses to gain access. The regulator ruled that masking data collection as a prerequisite for free content is a misleading and unfair trade practice.

Exploiting Fear for Financial Gain

McAfee India was found guilty of using fear-based messaging to force software subscription renewals. When navigating the renewal page, users were denied a neutral choice and presented with two stark options: "Renew Now" or "Accept Risk."

The watchdog noted that this loaded language created unfair psychological pressure. It falsely implied that selecting non-renewal guaranteed immediate cybersecurity threats. This interface interference deliberately made consumers feel irresponsible for attempting to opt out.

The authority reiterated that internet users must be allowed to make choices freely, without facing digital traps, fear-inducing prompts, or pre-selected hidden fees. Both corporations must ensure their platforms now provide completely clear, honest, and neutral options.