Philippines Eases Medical Practice Rules: What It Means For Indian Students

In a significant move, the Philippines government has amended its Medical Act, allowing foreign nationals, including Indian students, to practice medicine in the country. The reform addresses the aspirations of Indian students seeking affordable and globally recognized medical education.

The new law replaces the outdated Medical Act of 1959 and was passed with overwhelming support in the House of Representatives, securing a vote of 184-3. Key amendments include the establishment of the Medical Education Council and the Professional Regulatory Board of Medicine, aimed at enhancing academic standards, fostering ethical medical practices, and solidifying the Philippines' position as a global hub for medical education.

Indian students graduating from CHED-accredited colleges can now register and practice medicine in the Philippines after completing their internships. Additionally, the qualifications meet Indian Medical Commission standards, enabling seamless opportunities to practice in India or globally.

Kadwin Pillai, Managing Director of Transworld Educare and Director of Kings International Medical Academy, called the reform a "milestone" for the Philippines.

"This reform is not just a milestone for the Philippines but also an indication of the country's commitment to strengthening its educational ties with India. It positions the Philippines as Asia's leading hub for medical education, offering unparalleled opportunities for students to become globally competent doctors," he said.

Why the Philippines?

The Philippines has long been a preferred destination for Indian students pursuing medical education, offering English-based instruction, a US-aligned curriculum, and affordable tuition fees. With 64 accredited medical schools and globally recognized residency programs, the country delivers quality education alongside low living expenses.

Each year, approximately 2,000 Indian students choose the Philippines for their medical studies. Its culturally inclusive environment and cost-effective education have cemented its reputation as a top choice for aspiring doctors.