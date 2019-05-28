Health Ministry Requests MCI To Extend Last Date For PG Medical Admissions

The Ministry asked to consider extension of the last date for PG medical admission from May 18 to May 31

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested Medical Council of India or MCI, the national level regulator of medical education in the country, to consider extension of the last date for PG medical admission in States from May 18 to May 31, 2019 to fill up the remaining vacant seats in the academic session 2019-20. As per the time schedule notified by MCI, the last date for filling up of Post Graduate (PG) medical seats by the States is May 18, 2019.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under which the MCI is functioning, it has received several representations from Institutions and State Governments for extending the last date for filling up of vacant PG medical seats beyond the scheduled date (May 18, 2019).

"The Health Ministry has thus requested the Board of Governors (BoG), MCI to examine the matter and make suitable recommendations. The BoG is meeting today to consider the matter," the statement from the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, in a related development yesterday, the Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra government to appraise it of the status of admissions for PG medical and dental courses under 10 per cent quota for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) across all classes.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said this while hearing a petition which has sought a direction to the state not to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS across all classes in the post-graduate medical and dental courses this academic year.

The admission process for Undergraduate medical admission in the country will start after the results of National Entrance-cu-Eligibility Test or NEET. The exam was held on May 5 and May 20. The results are expected in June first week.

