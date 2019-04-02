Patna University's PUCET 2019 Admission Process Begins; Details Here

Patna University begins its admission procedure @ puonline.co.in

The Patna University has started its online application procedure for both Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses. Patna University conducts a Common Entrance Test (known as PUCET) for various UG and PG courses. The admission procedure is also for the regular/self-Financing PG, UG, P.G. Diploma and Certificate programmes in the different units of the varsity. The last date to apply for PUCET 2019 is May 15, 2019. The Patna University admission registration process can be done on these websites; puonline.co.in and patnauniversity.ac.in.

The candidates who are planning to appear for PUCET may apply for admission on official websites.

These candidates should provide the mark sheet of the previous result before the final selection list failing which the student will not be considered for the evaluation. Previous year mark sheet is necessary for students appearing for such courses.

The print copy of the duly filled in PUCET form, which should be complete in all respect along with the self-attested copies of the academic records and other relevant documents, will be accepted in the respective Department / College / Institutes concerned separately by the speed post.

The applicants must have their own email Id and mobile number for registration and future communications.

Before the payment, candidates must ensure that the information filled in the PUCET form is correct and complete. After making payment no change is possible in the filled application form.

