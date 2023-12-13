Parliament Passes Bill To Establish Central Tribal University In Telangana

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking on the bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Parliament passed the bill on Wednesday to establish a central tribal university in Telangana after receiving approval from the Rajya Sabha. The Upper House endorsed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, through a voice vote. While introducing the bill, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned that if the Telangana government had cooperated promptly, the university would already be operational. The delay was attributed to the state government's slow provision of land.

Initially introduced in the Lok Sabha by the education minister, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, envisions the establishment of the "Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University."

According to the statement and objectives of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University aims to fulfill regional aspirations by enhancing access and quality of higher education in Telangana.

The proposed institution will promote higher education and research facilities, particularly in tribal art, culture, customs, and technological advancements for the tribal population of India.

Emphasising the focus on tribal education, the bill states that the central tribal university will conduct educational and other activities similar to any other central university. The Central Universities Act, 2009, enacted to establish and incorporate universities for teaching and research in various states, has undergone periodic amendments.

Prior to the assembly elections in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the establishment of the central tribal university in Mulugu district at a cost of ₹900 crore.

"The Union government will set up a central tribal university in Mulugu, named after tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka. An allocation of ₹900 crores has been made for this initiative," the Prime Minister had said.