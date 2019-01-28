Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: 'Ensure Maximum Participation', UGC Asks Universities, Colleges

Ensure maximum participation by all, UGC asks universities ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 event

University Grants Commission or UGC, the higher education regulator, asked universities to 'ensure maximum participation by all' for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0, an interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students to discuss examination stress, scheduled for January 29, 2019 at 11 am. The Commission, which works under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), also asked the vice chancellors of all universities and college principals to display the direct links to Doordarshan and social media for live telecast of the programme along with 'the Countdown Clock' on Institution's websites.

"As you are aware, the countdown to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0, an interaction of the Hon'ble Prime Minister with students to discuss examination stress, scheduled for 29th January, 2019 at 11 am has begun," the letter from UGC secretary Prof Rajnish Jain said.

"You are requested to display the direct links to Doordarshan and social media for live telecast of the programme along with the Countdown Clock on your Institution's website and ensure maximum participation by all," it added.

The Commission has also released a user manual to ensure the suggested activities have been undertaken.

The letter has asked the universities to upload the information regarding the programme on a monitoring portal of the commission.

"The information with regard to the students and teachers who have viewed the programme on 29th January, 2019 along with the photographs and videos may please be uploaded on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC (https://uqc.ac.inkiamp/) latest by 5:00 pm on 29th January, 2019," it said.

According to the MHRD, it is a unique interaction where students, teachers , parents and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come together to discuss issues related to exams and the stress connected to that.

For first time, according to MHRD, students from all over India and also Indian students residing abroad are participating as compared to last year where only Delhi and NCR students were called.

The participants from abroad include from countries like Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

Participants also include college students from 24 States and Union Territories who would be participating in the programme.

Already, 675 students from many States and Union Territories have arrived in the national capital, the education ministry said.

