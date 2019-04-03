Panjab University Reschedules Entrance Test; Details Here

Online Applications for Panjab University will start soon

Panjab University has rescheduled the entrance test for B.A./B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.) 2019 which is a five year integrated course.The PU-B.A./B.Com. LL.B 2019 application form for the examination and the prospectus for the entrance test will be available from April 15, 2019 on the official website of the university. As per the new schedule, the entrance test will be held from May 26, 2019 to June 16, 2019.

The Common Law Admission Test 2019 (CLAT 2019) is scheduled on May 26, 2019 from 3 pm to 5 pm. It is speculated that in order to avoid clashes between the two examinations, the dates were rescheduled by Panjab University. Meanwhile, the last date to apply online for CLAT 2019 has been extended to April 15, 2019.

CLAT is an entrance examination which is conducted for admission to 21 NLUs in India and 31 private universities also accept CLAT scores.

Panjab University has also rescheduled the entrance examinations which are conducted for admission to the UG courses offered by the University. The new dates for PU-CET (UG) Entrance Test 2019 is April 28, 2019 to April 30, 2019.The online application form and prospectus for the PU-CET (UG) will be available from April 5, 2019 on the University's official website.

