Panjab University Polls: ABVP's Ankit Bidhan Elected As President, Says "Expression Of Students' Faith"

Panjab University Polls: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured victory in the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) elections as its candidate, Ankit Bidhan, won the presidential race. As per reports, the election victory was achieved in alliance with the Student Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

In a social media post on X, the ABVP stated:

"Panjab University has chosen ABVP with an overwhelming mandate, electing Ankit Bidhan as the President of the Panjab University Campus Students' Council."

"This is not just a victory at the ballot box - it is a powerful expression of students' faith in ABVP's commitment to student interests, leadership, and service," it added.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Bidhan won the election by securing 3,149 votes, meanwhile, his nearest rival Aadil secured 2,637 votes. Armaan Singh Bhinder won the post of vice president with 3,322 votes, defeating Aakanksha Thakur who got 2,818 votes.

Dhyan Singh won the post of secretary by securing 4,045 votes, defeating Aryan Saharan who got 3,678 votes.

Following the announcement of the election results, the members of both ABVP and SOI celebrated across the Panjab University campus.

Sharing the election results on Monday, the union announced:

"The Verdict is in!

Panjab University chooses ABVP yet again!

Another mandate. Another massive victory."

For the post of joint secretary, Vishal Bamal secured victory by getting 3,506 votes, as against his nearest rival Devraj Singh Nain who got 2,338 votes.