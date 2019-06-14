P Christie Appointed Director of XLRI - Xavier School of Management

Prior to joining XLRI, P Christie was serving as Director of Loyola Institute of Business Administration

XLRI - Xavier School of Management today announced a change in leadership. After completion of his second term, Fr. E. Abraham S.J. handed over the reins to Fr. P. Christie, S.J., as the new Director of the management institute, a statement said.

Fr. P. Christie has taken over the responsibilities as the new Director of XLRI with immediate effect.

His predecessor, Fr. E. Abraham, an alumnus of the institute, has been the longest serving Director of XLRI. His total tenure as Director spanned for over 16 years across two terms.

Prior to joining XLRI, Fr. Christie has been serving as the Director of Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai for 11 years.

His association with LIBA goes back to 1999, where he started as Assistant Professor of Decision Sciences and later became the Dean before taking up the responsibility of the Director.

Fr. Christie holds a MBA and Ph.D. in Business Administration from St. Louis University, St. Louis, USA with Major in Decision Sciences.

He also holds a master's degree in statistics from Madras Christian College, Chennai.

With his vast experience in evaluations and strategic planning he has undertaken several consulting assignments and strategic planning of programs and organizations in India and abroad, said the statement.

"One of the goals of XLRI is to nurture responsible leaders who are conscious and sensitive towards the needs of lesser privileged sections of the society and work for inclusive and sustainable growth of India and we will continue to place a strong emphasis on our ethos," Fr. P. Christie, said while speaking on his appointment.

Click here for more Education News