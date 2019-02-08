XLRI Records 100% Final Placement; Rs. 50 Lakh Highest Package Offered

XLRI completed placement process in 2 days with 100% placement for 2019

XLRI witnessed 100% placement for the 2017-19 batch of its flagship programme Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management - HRM and BM with all 358 candidates securing offers through the final recruitment process in 2 days. 104 recruiters including 19 first time recruiters with 362 domestic and international offers participated in the final recruitment process.

The highest package offered stood at INR 50 Lakh per annum and was offered in the BFSI sector. The average salary saw an increase from INR 20.1 lakh per annum in 2018 to INR 22.35 lakh per annum. The median salary offered to the batch was INR 21 lakh per annum.

Total number of PPOs accepted in this batch was 122.

Boston Consulting Group made the highest number of offers among other regular recruiters such as Microsoft, Amazon, P&G, Aditya Birla Group, ITC, Avendus Capital, Hindustan Unilever and others.

Based on roles offered, top segments were Consulting, Sales and Marketing, and BFSI. Consulting firms extended offers to 21% of the candidates. Sales & Marketing and BFSI constituted 27% and 22% of the roles offered to Business Management students respectively.

PSUs like ONGC, GAIL, and RECL too participated in the placement process. First time recruiters included companies such as Allianz Global Investors, Bain & Co., Adani Group, Jubilant Foodworks, Rivigo, Experion, Belden, Xiaomi, Google, Udaan amongst others.

XLRI has established itself as a campus preferred by FMCGs and the trend continued this year with top firms such as P&G, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Asian Paints, Samsung, Philips, Dr Reddy's and other participating. The process also saw participation from other firms in this segment such as Star and Bennet Coleman & Co. Roles in Sales & Marketing, Product Supply, Operations, IT and Human Resources were offered.

