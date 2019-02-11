Over 3,500 Students To Participate In Cultural Fest Starting Tuesday

The festival will conclude on February 14.

More than 3,500 students from some 50 colleges and universities will showcase their creative talents at Udaan (Unfolding Drama and Acts for Nation), a three-day cultural festival that will kick off on Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here.

The event will centre around four major themes: Art and Culture for Nation Building and Societal Development; Environment Protection; Challenges of New Media; and Equality for All.

"In the last three years, Udaan has turned into a cultural fest which is a great platform to tap young talent among college youth, sensitise them about India's contemporary issues and make them aware about India's cultural diversity," said Sumit Maluja, Convenor of the festival.

Eminent personalities such as singers Padmashri Malini Awasthi and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and others will also participate in the annual event.

