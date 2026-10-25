OUSSSC Recruitment 2026 Begins For 7,268 Posts: Check Application Details

OUSSSC Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Uniformed Service Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has released the notification for the Combined Uniformed Services Examination 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,268 vacancies across seven posts such as Constable (communication), Constable (Civil), Constable OISF, Firefighting Driver, Firefighter, Traffic Constable and Driver PMT.

Candidates interested in applying for the examination can visit the official website, ousssc.odisha.gov.in and fill in the application form by November 12, 2026. Before applying for the examination candidates must go through the eligibility criteria.

OUSSSC Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies

Candidates can check the number of vacancies divided among seven posts in the table below:

Post Vacancies Constable (Communication) 300 Constable (Civil) 4,219 Constable OISF 2,212 Firefighting Driver 62 Firefighter 317 Traffic Constable 04 Driver PMT 154 Total 7,268

The examination selection process will include written test, physical measurement and physical efficiency tests. Those applying for the driving post may have to appear for the driving test. Medical examination and document verification will be conducted as a part of the recruitment process.

OUSSSC Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can check the steps to apply for the recruitment process below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ousssc.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Combined Uniformed Services Examination 2026 Recruitment" link.

Step 3: Register for the exam by entering important details.

Step 4: Log in to the portal using the credentials sent on the registered email ID.

Step 5: Fill in the application form using personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the specified format.

Step 7: Pay the fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference. For more upcoming updates candidates must visit the official portal.