OU Degree Exam Time Table Out. Check Here

OU degree exam time table is available at osmania.ac.in and ouexams.in.

OU degree exam time table 2019: Osmania University (OU)has released the degree exam table today. The OU exam time table for the degree exams scheduled in November and December has been released on the official portals of the Telangana-based state university. The OU degree exam time table is available at osmania.ac.in and ouexams.in.

According to the time table, the OU degree exams will begin from November 22.

The time table has been released for exams including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Business Administration.

OU degree exam time table 2019

According to the OU degree exam time table released today, any omission or clash in the time table shall be informed to the Controller of Examinations, Osmania University immediately.

The notification which carries the OU degree examination details also said the candidates whose forms are rejected by the Examination Branch will not be considered for appearing in the examinations which have been scheduled in November and December.

"If any Candidate is found not eligible at a later stage his/her registration will be cancelled for this Examination," the notification said.

"The responsibility of obtaining correct question paper from the invigilator at the examination hall rests with the candidate. Answering a wrong question paper may lead to cancellation of results," the OU degree time table notification said.

"Mobile Phones, programmable calculators and other electronic gadgets are strictly not allowed into the Examination Hall," it added.

