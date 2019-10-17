Osmania University Postpones UG Exam For Few Papers

The exams scheduled to be held on and after October 21 will be held as they are.

Osmania University, Hyderabad has postponed the undergraduate exams for the papers scheduled for October 17, 18 and 19. The University would announce new dates for the papers later.

The exams of the papers scheduled to be held on and after October 21 will be held as per the existing time table.

The government of Telangana has extended holidays in all the educational institutes in the state, except medical colleges, till October 19 to avoid inconvenience on account of disruption in providing services by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

In lieu of the holidays declared now, the government has directed all the educational institutions to function on all second Saturdays till April 2020.

In addition to the exams, classes would also remain suspended in Osmania University till October 19.

Including today, the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have been on strike for the 13th consecutive day. The strike has affected office-goers, school and college students.

Osmania University students have lent support to the protesters. Today, the students have called for a march to Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Click here for more Education News

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.