OSSTET Answer Key 2026 Out: Know How To Download, Objection Details

OSSTET 2026 Answer Key:The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2026 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on September 30, 2026 can now download their provisional answer key from the official website, bseodisha.nic.in. With the help of the answer key candidates can calculate their estimated scores.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can do so online till October 17, 2026. Objections received after the deadline or through any offline mode will not be accepted. Once all objections have been examined, BSE Odisha will release the final answer key, which will afterwards be used to prepare the OSSTET Result 2026.

OSSTET Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Applicants can follow the steps provided below to download their provisional answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the OSSTET 2026 provisional answer key link.

Step 3: Now click on the relevant subject and paper set.

Step 4: Once clicked on the link the OSSTET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key PDF and calculate the probable scores.

Check official notification here

OSSTET Provisional Answer Key 2026: Objection Details

If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key they can raise objections against it. The objection window is now open and will remain active till October 17, 2026. To object the key applicants must pay Rs 500 per each response and provide valid documents in support of their challenges. If the objection is found to be valid then the full amount will be refunded back to the candidate.