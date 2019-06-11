Osmania University L.L.B Results Released; Check Now

Osmania University LLB results are available on osmania.ac.in.

OU results 2019: Osmania University has announced the LLB results for exams held in February and March today on the official website of the varsity. The Osmania University or OU LLB results can be accessed from official website of the varsity, osmania.ac.in. Along with the LLB regular results, the varsity has also announced LLB Honours results today. This OU result also can be accessed from the official website. Osmania has also announced the results for BBA LLB exams held in February and March this year.

The candidates who had appeared for LLM exams in January may check their results now.

In April this year, the Osmania University had announced degree revaluation results for odd semester (first, third and fifth) students and LLB results for exams held in January and February months this year.

To access these OU results, the students will have to enter their exam hall tickets numbers.

Osmania University Result 2018: How to check

The candidates who are searching for OU LLB results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One : Visit the official website of OU: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step Two : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step Three : Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step Five : Submit and check your result.

Osmania University has announced following results today:

- LLB FEB-MAR-2019-RESULTS

- LLB-HONOURS-FEB-MAR-2019-RESULTS

- LLM-JAN-2019-RESULTS

- BBA-LLB-FEB-MAR-2019-RESULTS

- B.P.Ed (RV) December-2018 Results

