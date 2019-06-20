It's A Riveting Success Story: Street Hawker Tops Engineering Entrance Exam

OJEE 2019 Result: Success Story Street Hawker Tops Engineering Entrance

Grit determination and a single-minded aim helped this street hawker crack the biggest entrance exam of the state, Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. A plus three student currently, Bhabani Shankar, cleared the Odisha JEE in lateral entry through which he can now take admission to second year BTech courses. He managed the family business of selling local snack "Baraa" along with this dad during day time and devoted time for entrance exam preparation during night.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Bhabani Shankar Behera for this extraordinary feat. He took to Twitter to express his well wishes and appreciation for him.

"I am very happy with my result. I had always aspired to be an engineer. However due to financial constraint had to opt for BSc," said an emotional Bhabani to News18.

Bhabani Shankar hails from Pipilia village in the Keonjhar district of Odisha.

He had secured 62% in class 10 exam from Torani Pani High School and completed +2 Science from Laxmi Narayan (Degree) College, Pipilia. Currently he is pursuing BSc from the same college.

Bhabani Shankar Behera's success story is uncommon and speaks of perseverance, assiduous and an undying spirit.

