Odisha JEE Result 2018 Declared OJEE 2018 result has been declared. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) result can be checked at the official website ojee.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT OJEE 2018 Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: OJEE 2018 result has been declared. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) result can be checked at the official website ojee.nic.in. The exam was held for admission to Undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the State. Candidates who had appeared for the exam, can now download their OJEE rank card online. A total of 42,283 candidates have been allotted ranks, reports OTV.



Candidates can check the OJEE result using their roll number and date of birth.



The exam was held on May 13, 2018. The result was supposed to be released in the first week of June.



Counselling process will begin hereafter. Mark sheet and Certificate/ Provisional Certificate of the qualifying examination must be produced on the day of document verification at the nodal center without which the applicant will not be allowed to participate in the counselling process.



