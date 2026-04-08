Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Registration Begins, Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply

OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS), allowing students to register for Class 11 admissions for 2026. Students who have cleared the Class 10 board examination in the state can visit the official website of OFSS Bihar at ofssbihar.net.

The deadline for application submission is April 18. Students can apply for admission to intermediate courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture, and Vocational streams across various schools and colleges through an online Common Application Form (CAF) on the official portal.

OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026: Steps To Apply

Eligible candidates can submit their applications for the admission round by following these steps:

Visit the official website of OFSS Bihar at ofssbihar.net .

. On the homepage, click on the OFSS Bihar 11th Admission 2026 registration link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to register.

After registration, fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Once submitted, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Bihar Class 11 Admission 2026: Here's Direct Link To Apply

Application Fee

Students will have to pay a total of Rs 350, which includes Rs 150 as the application fee and Rs 200 as the educational institution fee. The fee can be paid through multiple modes, including cash (via e-challan), net banking of designated banks, debit card, or credit card.

Once the application process concludes, the first Combined Merit List, prepared institution-wise and category-wise, will be released. The admission process will begin thereafter.

For further details, students are advised to visit the official website of OFSS Bihar.