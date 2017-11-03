OECD Should Increase Investment In Education To Achieve SDG4 Goals: Prakash Javadekar India has called on the member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to deliver on their commitment to increase funding in education.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT OECD Should Increase Investment In Education To Achieve SDG4 Goals New Delhi: India has called on the member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to deliver on their commitment to increase funding in education. Increased funding, India believes, is crucial for quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while addressing the 39th General Conference of UNESCO yesterday, referred to the findings of the latest 'Global Education Monitoring Report' and said that there was still a lack of commitment at global level toward financing the education sector.



PTI quoted him as saying, "Therefore, OECD developed countries must fulfil their commitment. Ultimately, investing in education is investing in peace and sustainable future."



The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is an intergovernmental economic organization. 35 countires are members of OECD, and most of these countries are regarded as developed nations.



He said that enhanced funding is crucial to implementation of 'Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) Education 2030' and all associated targets. The Sustainable Development Goal 4 basically aims to make sure that impartial and quality education and lifelong learning opportunity is available to one and all.



Javadekar said that India recognises how critical accountability in financing of education was toward achieving SDG4 and associated targets. He called for accountability on the part of both the "development partners" and the "individual countries".



He stressed that SDG4-Education 2030 agenda requires not just increased, well-targeted financing but also effective and efficient utilisation of allocated funds. He also said that despite competing demands on resources, India was investing nearly 4.5 per cent of the GDP on education.



He also said that there was a wide consensus about gradually increasing investment in education to 6 per cent of GDP. "Efforts are being made to step up the outlay on education by facilitating substantial increase in both public and private sector investment in education," he said.



(With Inputs from PTI)



