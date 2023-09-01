Odisha TET Result 2023 Announced At Official Website: Steps To Check Scores Here

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has released the results of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) and also published the final answer keys on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

Aspirants who appeared in the Odisha TET Exam 2023 can access and review their scores on the mentioned website by logging in with their credentials, such as their roll number and mobile number.

Odisha TET (OTET) Result 2023: Direct Link

It's important for candidates to be aware that the results and answer keys for both Paper I and Paper II of the OTET 2023 have been made available. This year, the OTET Exam was administered by the government authorities on July 1, 2023.

Here are the steps to obtain your Odisha TET results for 2023: