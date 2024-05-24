Odisha: Results Of Class 10 State Board Exams To Be Declared On Sunday

Results of the class 10 examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be declared on Sunday, an official said.



The results of examinations for the High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama (Sanskrit), which were simultaneously in February and March, will be published at 10.30 am on that day, board president Srikant Tarai said.



The results will be published after approval of the Examination Committee, he said.



The results will be available on www.bseodisha.ac.in from 11.30 am. The results can also be accessed by sending an SMS to 5676750 with OR10.



Tarai said the board would for the first time provide digitised pass certificates and mark sheets to the students on the day of the publication of results to help them to get admission for further studies without any delay.



These certificates will be made available online and on WhatsApp after 4 pm on Sunday.



Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)