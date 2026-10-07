Odisha NEET Undergraduate 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Released: Check Admission Details

Odisha NEET UG 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the provisional seat allotment result for Round 3 of the Odisha NEET UG 2026 counselling. The allotment is for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the state counselling process. Eligible candidates who completed the Round 3 choice-filling process can check the provisional allotment list on the official OJEE website, ojee.nic.in. The list contains details such as candidates NEET rank, state rank and allotted institute. Candidates should carefully check their allotment status and follow the schedule for queries, withdrawal and the final seat allotment.

Click here: Odisha NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Provisional PDF

How To Check Odisha NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check the provisional allotment list:

Visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.

Open the Counselling for MBBS/BDS Courses section.

Go to the Public Notices section.

Click on the link for the provisional allotted candidates list for MBBS/BDS Round 3.

The allotment list will appear on the screen.

Search for your name or state rank in the list.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Odisha NEET UG Round 3 Counselling: Important Details

The provisional Round 3 seat allotment was released on October 6, 2026. Candidates can submit queries related to the provisional allotment until October 7. The final Round 3 seat allotment is scheduled to be released on October 8. Candidates who wish to withdraw or resign from the counselling process must complete the process by October 7.

Candidates should regularly check the official OJEE website for updates and follow the instructions issued by the counselling authority.