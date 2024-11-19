Odisha NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Schedule Out, Check Details

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Odisha has announced the schedule for the Odisha NEET PG 2024 counselling process. The application process had begun on November 1, 2024. The round 1 state merit list has been released on November 17. Students were given time to submit grievance on seat matrix by the same day. The final seat matrix (after grievance redressal) was published on November 18, 2024.



Candidates have time to fill the Choice Filling and Locking process from November 21 to 24, 2024. Based on the choices entered the Odisha NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 26, 2024.



The Allotment Letter from Counseling Portal and Reporting at Convenor for Admission (as per instruction given in Notification published under Notification Section) can be downloaded from November 27-29, 2024.



The Round-1 Upgradation Allotment Result (Against Non-reported Vacancies) will be announced on December 1, 2024.



Students allotted seats can report to the colleges for admissions from December 2 to 3, 2024.



Steps to submit the choices

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on NEET PG choice filling link

Step 3: Login using the application id and password

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Lock the choices before the given deadline

Step 6: Save and click on submit

