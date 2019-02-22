On First Day Of Exam, Odisha HSC Question Paper Leaked On Social Media

The BSE authorities confirmed that the Odia question paper has been circulated on social media

The Mother India Language (MIL) question paper allegedly went viral on social media about an hour after the commencement of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination on Friday. This is the first day of the HSC examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. The MIL (Odia) question paper surfaced on social media platforms in Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts.

However, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra rubbished the reports stating that mobile phones were completely prohibited at the exam centres.

"As per the system, question papers are transported to nodal centres and kept there in police custody. It was dispatched to exam centres under tight police security. There is no way the paper could leak as the packets were opened in presence of officials," Mr Patra said.

However, the BSE authorities confirmed that the Odia question paper has been circulated on social media.

"The question paper was leaked after the commencement of the exam and the board will conduct an inquiry into the matter," said BSE president Jahan Ara Begum.

"We had made all sorts of security arrangements. Mobile phones in the exam hall were completely banned. Disciplinary action will definitely be taken if the enquiry reveals that anyone has deviated from the instructions," she added.

A total of 5.87 lakh students are appearing in the HSC examination across the state, said sources.

Click here for more Education News

