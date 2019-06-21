Odisha CHSE Releases +2 Results, 65.89 % Pass In Arts

Odisha CHSE results will be available on official websites

Odisha CHSE results for 2 lakh 70 thousand students have been released today. The Council for Higher Secondary Education or CHSE, the body which conducts Class 12 annoual exams in the state, has releasee the Odisha +2 results for 2.35 lakh Arts stream students and 27 thousand Commerce stream students and 8 thousand vocational students who appeared for the annual Higher Secondary exams in March this year. The Odisha CHSE results will be available on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. 65.89 % students have qualified for higher education in Arts stream.

In Commerce stream 70.26 per cent students have passed and qualified for higher education.

The officials from CHSE Odisha announced the results today at Bhubhaneswar.

According to them, 6 colleges in the state (2 in Arts and 4 in Commerce) recorded 'zero' results.

The CHSE +2 results can be accessed from the official website of Odisha CHSE by entering the roll number and registration number of exminees.

The Council had released the CHSE Odisha results for Science stream students in the first week of June.

The Class 10 results in Odisha were announced in May this year.

Odisha +2 results 2019: How to check

CHSE results 2019: Odisha +2 results will be released on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Follow the steps given here to download your Odisha results:

Follow the steps given here for downloading your CHSE Odisha results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official results' website of CHSE, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Odisha +2 results link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your Plus Two exam registration details

Step 4: Download your Odisha +2 results from next page

The exam was held from March 7 to March 30.

The CHSE, released the +2 arts, commerce results on June 9, which was 72 days after the last paper of the +2 exam.

In CHSE Science stream exams this year, approximately 99,000 students appeared and 70,706 students passed.

The results will be available on these websites:

www.orissaresults.nic.in

www.chseodisha.nic.in

Students who qualify +2 exam will now be eligible to take admissions in colleges and universities for undergraduate and integrated master's programme in Odisha and outside. The students may also apply for admissions in Delhi University till June 22. State level colleges and universities will invite applications for the admission through advertisements in newspapers and websites. Students are suggested to monitor the official portals of all educational institutes for updates on admission.

