Odisha +2 Supplementary (Instant) Exam Result Declared

Odisha +2 Instant Exam Result: Know How To Check

Odisha +2 supplementary exam result has been declared. The exam, otherwise referred to as the instant exam, was held in July for all the three streams-arts, science and commerce. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released the result on the official website orissaresult.nic.in. Candidates can access their individual result using their roll number and date of birth details.

Odisha +2 Instant Exam Result

As per reports, the overall pass percentage in the +2 instant exam is 74.84%. 82.6% students in the arts stream have cleared the exam. The pass percentage among commerce students is 87.37%.

The Council had declared the +2 results in June. While +2 science results were declared first on June 3, the results for arts and commerce streams came after 15 days on June 19.

This year, 29 colleges in the state have recorded 100% pass percentage in +2 arts and commerce result. The pass percentage in arts and commerce streams are 65.89% and 70.26%, respectively.

72.33% students cleared the +2 science exam this year. Out of those who took the instant exam, 67.7% have passed.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.