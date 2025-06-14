OBC Students Dominate NEET UG Result 2025, Over 5 Lakh Qualify

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The total number of students who cleared the NEET UG 2025 stands at 12,36,531.

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025, today, June 14, 2025. The total number of students who cleared the NEET UG 2025 stands at 12,36,531. Category-wise, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) showed the highest number of students participating in this year's NEET UG examination.

NEET UG Result 2025: OBC Students Lead NEET UG 2025 Participation

Students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category accounted for the highest participation in NEET UG 2025. Out of 9,48,507 registered candidates, 9,25,739 appeared for the exam, and 5,64,611 qualified.

From the General category, 6,89,366 students registered, 6,65,853 appeared, and 3,38,728 qualified the examination.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) category had the third-highest participation, with 3,33,646 registrations. Among them, 3,22,538 students appeared for the exam and around half-1,68,873-qualified.

Both the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories saw a similar number of registrations, close to 1.5 lakh.

From the ST category, 1,50,224 students registered, 1,43,602 appeared, and of them 67,234 qualified.

In the EWS category, 1,54,132 students registered, 1,51,586 appeared, and 97,085 cleared the examination.

NEET UG Result 2025: Counselling Process

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the counselling process for qualified candidates. Seat allocation is as follows: