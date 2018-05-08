NTSE Stage II Exam On May 13, NCERT Releases Admit Card

Reservation Benefits For OBC Candidates
Meanwhile, in November 2017, MHRD agreed to provide reservation benefits to OBC candidates in NTSE II. However the changed norms will be applicable from 2019 onwards. In addition to this, MHRD is also considering doubling up the number of scholarships; at present it is 1000. NTSE is conducted by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, since the application process for NTSE 2018 has begun, the changes can't be implemented this year.
On the other hand the application process for NCERT hosted CEE 2018 has been extended. The Common Entrance examination for admission to Regional Institute of Education (RIE) will be held on July 10, 2018.
The last date to apply is May 12, 2018.
CommentsThe admission entrance test is also for Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana. The online application form is available at the official website ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.
