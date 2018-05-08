NTSE Stage II Exam On May 13, NCERT Releases Admit Card Second phase of National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) will be held on May 13, 2018.

Second phase of National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) will be held on May 13, 2018. NCERT has released the admit card and the exam day rules. The exam will be held at 35 centres nationwide and will comprise of two papers: mental ability test and scholastic aptitude test. The Council has released specimen OMR answer sheets to familiarize students about filling the information and mark the responses on the exam day.Reservation Benefits For OBC CandidatesMeanwhile, in N ovember 2017, MHRD agreed to provide reservation benefits to OBC candidates in NTSE II . However the changed norms will be applicable from 2019 onwards. In addition to this, MHRD is also considering doubling up the number of scholarships; at present it is 1000. NTSE is conducted by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, since the application process for NTSE 2018 has begun, the changes can't be implemented this year.On the other hand the application process for NCERT hosted CEE 2018 has been extended. The Common Entrance examination for admission to Regional Institute of Education (RIE) will be held on July 10, 2018.The last date to apply is May 12, 2018. The admission entrance test is also for Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana. The online application form is available at the official website ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.