NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key For CSIR UGC NET December 2025 With Objection Window

The National Testing Academy has released the provisional answer key for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 on its official website. Candidates can visit the official website to download the answer key. The NTA also announced that the objection correction window will be live till January 1 around 11 pm.

"The Provisional Answer keys, along with the Question Papers with recorded responses are available on the website: https:/ csirnet.nta.nic.in/ for interested candidates to challenge," said NTA in a notification.

"The candidates who are not satisfied with the Provisional Answer Key may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs.200 (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," it added.

The payment for the challenge will be made through an online method only. No challenge will be accepted without the receipt of the processing fee, said NTA.

The challenges submitted by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If a candidate's challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to the responses of all candidates accordingly.

Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge. The answer key finalized by the experts after the challenge process will be final.

Candidates can visit the official website and challenge after login using credentials.