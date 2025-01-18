NTA Releases Key Notice On NEET UG 2025 Admissions, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification regarding admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025. The notice confirms that NEET UG 2025 scores and merit lists will remain the basis for admissions to BDS and BVSc & AH courses.

The official notification reads: "In continuation of the Public Notice dated 16 January 2025 on the mode of conduct of NEET (UG)-2025, it is clarified that, in addition to the courses mentioned in the Public Notice dated 16 January 2025, NEET (UG)-2025 scores and merit lists will also apply for admissions to BDS and BVSc & AH courses as followed in the past, in accordance with the rules governed by the respective regulatory bodies."

"The candidates who desire to appear in NEET (UG) 2025 may refer to the detailed Information Bulletin for NEET UG 2025, which will be made available on the website (www.neet.nta.nic.in) in due course, at the time of the launch of the application form," it further reads.

Earlier, NTA announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2025 (NEET UG 2025) will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode in a single day and a single shift. The decision was announced by the NTA in an official notification released today.

The agency has also advised candidates appearing for the exam to link their Aadhaar with a valid mobile number for OTP-based authentication. Applicants are also required to update their credentials in Aadhaar, preferably as per their Class 10 marksheet/passing certificate.



National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country. It serves as a gateway for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER, and other government institutions.