NTA Releases GAT-B And BET 2026 Admit Cards; Exam On May 17 Across 54 Cities

The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology and Biotechnology Eligibility Test 2026, and candidates who have registered for the examinations can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA GAT-B/BET portal.

To access the admit card, candidates will need to log in to the official website using their application number and password, and the hall ticket is a mandatory document required for entry into the examination centre.

According to the official notification issued by the NTA, the GAT-B and BET 2026 examinations are scheduled for May 17, 2026, in Computer-Based Test mode, and the examinations will take place at centres located across 54 cities in the country.

Read official Notice Here

The Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology is conducted for admission to DBT-supported postgraduate biotechnology programmes offered by participating institutions across India, while the Biotechnology Eligibility Test is held for awarding fellowships under the Department of Biotechnology for research in biotechnology and life sciences.

The agency has clarified that the admit cards have been issued provisionally and are subject to the fulfilment of all eligibility conditions, and the issuance of the hall ticket does not automatically confirm a candidate's final eligibility for admission or fellowship, as verification of documents and credentials will be carried out during subsequent stages of the admission process.

NTA has also stated that admit cards will not be sent through postal services and candidates must download them only through the online portal, and applicants have been instructed not to tamper with or alter any information printed on the hall ticket.

Candidates have also been advised to preserve a printed copy of the admit card and carry it along with a valid photo identification document to the examination centre on the day of the test.