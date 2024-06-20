National Exam Body Invites Applications For Biomedical Research Eligibility Test 2024

Biomedical Research Eligibility Test 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the Department of Health Research (DHR)-ICMR non-medical fellowship for PhD 2024 - Biomedical Research Eligibility Test (BRET), which determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowships (JRF) through DHR-ICMR.

The application window opened on June 19 and will close on July 9. Application form corrections will be available from July 10 to 11. The examination will be held on July 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Exam Pattern

The test will consist of three parts, all containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions, with no break between papers. The exam will last for two hours. The question paper will have three sections (A, B, and C).

All questions are compulsory and carry one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Unattempted questions will be marked zero.

Educational Qualifications

Degree Requirements:

Candidates must possess an MSc or equivalent post-graduate degree (MTech, MPharma) in fields such as life sciences, zoology, botany, biomedical sciences, microbiology, biochemistry, genetics, biotechnology, biophysics, bioinformatics, forensic sciences, environmental sciences, food and nutrition, molecular biology, biological sciences, ecology, immunology, neurosciences, veterinary sciences, nursing, biostatistics, pharmacology, pharmaceutical sciences, public health, or social work, with at least 55% marks for General/EWS/OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST and PwBD candidates.

Final Year Candidates: Those in the final year of their MSc or equivalent degree (IV/VI Semester or final year if the semester system is not applicable) during the 2023-24 session may also apply as RA (Result Awaited).

Attestation Requirement: These candidates must submit an attestation form (Annexure-I) certified by the head of the department/institute, including signature, official seal/stamp, and address.

Provisional admission: Admission to the test will be provisional until proof of passing the Master's Degree with the required percentage is submitted.

Examination Venue Requirements:

Candidates must bring only the following items to the examination venue:

Admit card with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website, printed on A4 size paper, and duly filled in.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

An additional photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the attendance sheet in the examination room/hall.

One of the following original, valid, and non-expired photo IDs: PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph), E-Aadhaar with photograph, Bank Passbook with photograph.

PwBD certificate issued by an authorized medical officer, if applicable.

Personal transparent water bottle.

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) if the candidate is diabetic.

Age Limit

The age limit for the eligibility test is 30 years as of the last date of the application form, July 9, 2024.

About DHR-ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, under the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), is India's apex body for biomedical research formulation, coordination, and promotion.