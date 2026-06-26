NTA Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology Result 2026 Out: Here's How To Download Rank Card

NTA GAT-B Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecards and rank cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the GAT-B Examination 2026 can now download their scorecards by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/gat-bet.

The GAT-B and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2026 were conducted on May 17, 2026, across 54 cities at 79 examination centres nationwide. A total of 9,538 candidates appeared for GAT-B, while 1,270 candidates took the BET examination. NTA had earlier announced the results for both examinations on June 10, 2026.

Direct Link: NTA GAT-B Rank Card

How to Download NTA GAT-B 2026 Rank Card?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/gat-bet.

Click on the "GAT-B 2026 Score Card" link available on the homepage.

Enter the application number and password/date of birth.

Submit the details and log in.

The GAT-B 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download and preserve their GAT-B 2026 scorecards for future admission and counselling processes.

NTA GAT-B 2026 Rank Card: Required Login Credentials

To download the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) Rank Card, candidates need to enter the following login credentials:

Application number

Password

Captcha

NTA has advised candidates to carefully check all details mentioned in the GAT-B scorecard. In case of any discrepancy or query related to GAT-B 2026, candidates may contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email at dbt@nta.ac.in immediately.